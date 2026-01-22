Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.68 and last traded at $80.9350, with a volume of 21658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $863.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.42 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,160.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,830.36. The trade was a 12.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,560,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,327.32. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,258,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,307,000 after acquiring an additional 503,849 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 110.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,437,000 after purchasing an additional 619,360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 89.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,482 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.