Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.5560, with a volume of 36393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $135.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,812.66. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

