Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.880-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 11.6%

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 0.35%.Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

