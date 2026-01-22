Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $234.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Royal Gold by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $279.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.80 and its 200-day moving average is $192.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $283.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 55.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

