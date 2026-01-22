Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Woolworths has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.06.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) is one of Australia’s leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group’s core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

