LPCVU’s (NASDAQ:LPCVU) Quiet Period Set To End on January 27th

LPCVU’s (NASDAQ:LPCVU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 27th. LPCVU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LPCVU Price Performance

Shares of LPCVU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. LPCVU has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

