Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.94 and traded as high as $121.04. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $118.3950, with a volume of 72,273 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Natural Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 64.78% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 312,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

