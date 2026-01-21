Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $307.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 51.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 46.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a North American land drilling contractor serving exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides contract drilling, well servicing, pressure pumping and completion support services designed to enhance operational efficiency and optimize well performance.

Through its diversified fleet of drilling and service rigs and ancillary equipment, Ranger offers turnkey solutions across all phases of the drilling lifecycle—from pad construction and drilling to completion and workover operations.

