iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,389 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 119,039 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IBTK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 715,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

