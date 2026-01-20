iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV stock opened at $694.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $699.17. The company has a market cap of $772.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

