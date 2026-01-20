Nordwand Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nordwand Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $160.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.32.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

