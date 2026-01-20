AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873,674 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $162,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 918,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,668,000 after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4%

AMETEK stock opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.55. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $215.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,378 shares of company stock worth $32,471,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.