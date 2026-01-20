MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

INKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.34.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

