Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $77.43

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.1429.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 649,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

