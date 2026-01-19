Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Critical Contrast

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amplify Energy and Zion Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 1 0 2 0 2.33 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Zion Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $294.68 million 0.66 $12.95 million ($0.71) -6.74 Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.34 million ($1.77) -0.20

This table compares Amplify Energy and Zion Oil & Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zion Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -10.10% -0.40% -0.22% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -19.89% -18.12%

Volatility & Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Zion Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

