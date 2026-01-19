Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.70 and last traded at C$28.21, with a volume of 5074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Tecsys Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.73, for a total value of C$26,184.00. Following the sale, the director owned 737,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,147,277.56. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Briarwood Capital Partners Lp bought 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,349,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,702,565 shares in the company, valued at C$58,312,851.25. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $67,521 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and Other Countries.

