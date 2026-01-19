Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading 25.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 455,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 311,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$230.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region. The company also holds 60% interest in the Ballinalack project, which comprises 5 PLs covering an area of 169.0 square kilometers located in northeast Ireland; and 76.56% interest in the Stonepark project comprising 6 PLs covering an area of 183.6 square kilometers located in County Limerick, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.