StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 133,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 444,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.37.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009. StrikePoint Gold Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

