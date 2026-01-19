Beazley (LON:BEZ) Trading Up 40.7% – Still a Buy?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) traded up 40.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,195 and last traded at GBX 1,154. 105,366,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 14,943,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,033.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 829.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 855.62.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

