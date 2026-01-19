Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,177,000 after buying an additional 119,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,362,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,676,000 after buying an additional 105,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,112,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,902,000 after acquiring an additional 152,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $217.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average of $206.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

