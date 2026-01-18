Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 18th

BigBear.ai, Tempus AI, and Hut 8 are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose core products, services, or significant revenue streams are directly tied to the development, deployment, or enabling technologies of AI — including AI software firms, chipmakers, cloud and platform providers, and companies using AI to transform their businesses. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to potential high-growth from AI adoption, but should weigh elevated valuations, rapid technological change, competition, and regulatory or execution risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

