ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

ScoZinc Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64.

About ScoZinc Mining

(Get Free Report)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd. in September 2015. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.