Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.8333.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 562,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.54%.Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 191,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,868,645.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,971,440 shares in the company, valued at $100,795,147.20. This represents a 5.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,255,173 shares of company stock worth $30,812,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

