BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHV opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE American: BHV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal and Virginia state income taxes. The trust pursues this objective by investing primarily in investment-grade municipal securities, with a focus on bonds issued by entities located in or serving the Commonwealth of Virginia.

BHV’s portfolio typically consists of general obligation and revenue bonds, including those issued by state and local governments, public authorities, and other municipal issuers.

