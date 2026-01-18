Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,928 shares.The stock last traded at $32.11 and had previously closed at $32.8180.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company’s operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

