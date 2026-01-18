Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $63.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Dbs Bank raised Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8%

BAC opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $387.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $28.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.