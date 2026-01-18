LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LuxExperience B.V. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of LUXE opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LuxExperience B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.43). LuxExperience B.V. had a return on equity of 58.60% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business had revenue of $670.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter worth $31,351,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter worth about $13,271,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,891,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,372,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

