Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Down 19.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 941.50 and last traded at GBX 941.50. Approximately 3,357,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,072,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170.

Dunelm Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dunelm Group this week:

Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on Dunelm, providing some support from a retail broker and cushioning the sell?off.

Berenberg trimmed its price target from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 but kept a "buy" rating — a mild downgrade in expected upside that tempers investor enthusiasm without changing the positive recommendation.

coverage notes Dunelm shares "tumbled" after management flagged that festive demand weakened and Q2 sales growth slowed, with full?year profit now expected at the low end of prior guidance — this operational update is the core reason for the downward pressure.

Market reaction piece reporting a steep intraday decline (about 19.5% in one report), reflecting investor selling after the trading statement and amplifying volatility.

a detailed note warns Q2 sales growth slowed and reiterates the warning that full?year profit will sit at the low end of expectations — this is the fundamental catalyst for the sell?off.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,390.25.

Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,138.85. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Daniel Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £46,520. Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total transaction of £586,846.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,790 shares of company stock worth $20,056,160 and have sold 61,854 shares worth $70,913,541. Insiders own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

Further Reading

