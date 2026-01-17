Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 157,602 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 111,083 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPCN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lipocine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.13. 244,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.92. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Lipocine had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

