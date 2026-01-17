Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 23971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

