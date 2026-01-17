Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUNA. Zacks Research upgraded Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Auna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Auna Stock Performance

NYSE:AUNA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Auna has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Auna had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts forecast that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Auna by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Auna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

About Auna

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

