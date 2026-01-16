Relx’s (REL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 5,070 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Relx in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,222.50.

Shares of LON REL traded down GBX 50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,073. 705,406,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,844,109. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,968 and a one year high of GBX 4,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,065.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,415.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

