Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 46,577 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,577 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,757,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,623,000 after purchasing an additional 216,742 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,899,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,614,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 262,983 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

