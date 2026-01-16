20,925 Shares in TransUnion $TRU Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,539,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,503,000 after buying an additional 274,903 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 41.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,041,000 after buying an additional 1,394,813 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,646,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,927,000 after buying an additional 2,530,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,536,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,284,000 after buying an additional 1,219,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $84,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,231.68. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $42,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,004.75. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,318 shares of company stock worth $704,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.