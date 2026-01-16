Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expand Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expand Energy $4.24 billion 5.60 -$714.00 million $3.52 28.27 Enlight Renewable Energy $398.80 million N/A $44.21 million $0.96 52.31

Profitability

Enlight Renewable Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expand Energy. Expand Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Expand Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expand Energy 7.99% 6.31% 4.02% Enlight Renewable Energy 22.60% 7.41% 1.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Expand Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Expand Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Expand Energy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Expand Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expand Energy 0 3 17 1 2.90 Enlight Renewable Energy 2 3 3 0 2.13

Expand Energy presently has a consensus price target of $129.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential downside of 22.67%. Given Expand Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Expand Energy is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Expand Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

