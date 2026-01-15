Phillips 66 (PSX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):

1/14/2026 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Phillips 66 was given a new $153.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

1/12/2026 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Phillips 66 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/22/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $169.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2025 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2025 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $158.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $153.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $637,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,985. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,366. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

