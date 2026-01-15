MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.82 and last traded at $240.8730, with a volume of 11997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $676,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in MYR Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 27,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

