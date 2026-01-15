Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,263.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,291.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,088.57 and a 200 day moving average of $935.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank Degroof lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,392.75.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

