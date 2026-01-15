Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 86,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.