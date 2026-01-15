Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 27th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

TEI stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: TEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Launched in 2006, the fund is managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited, drawing on the firm’s extensive experience in emerging market debt and equity markets. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and conducts its investment operations in U.S. dollars.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of emerging market securities, including sovereign and corporate debt instruments, dividend-paying equities, convertible securities and preferred stocks.

