SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Short Interest Down 55.2% in December

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 387,723 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 866,325 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. 5,200,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,075. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 580,975 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 358,982 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,932 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,020,000.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.