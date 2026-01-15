Short Interest in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Declines By 54.8%

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,945 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 48,565 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BKT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 108,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,906. Blackrock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.
Blackrock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Income Trust
About Blackrock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Income Trust
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.