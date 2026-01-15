Short Interest in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Declines By 54.8%

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,945 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 48,565 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 108,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,906. Blackrock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Blackrock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Income Trust

About Blackrock Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,957,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 311.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 149,338 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,053,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

