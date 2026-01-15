Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 484 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 1,091 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA NDVG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712. Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Forefront Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 26.58% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

