SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Update

SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 294,947 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 118,476 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SOS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. SOS has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOS

About SOS

(Get Free Report)

SOS Limited is a China-based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of water treatment, glycol and surfactant products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company focuses on delivering high-performance solutions for industrial, municipal and household applications. Its core mission is to address water conservation and pollution control challenges while supporting downstream industries with essential chemical inputs.

The company’s primary offerings include a range of water treatment chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants and scale inhibitors designed for use in power plants, petrochemical facilities, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.