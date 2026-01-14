Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,477 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the December 15th total of 14,056 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,790 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,790 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of KGSPY opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $65.92 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc is a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Kingscourt, Ireland, the company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of products designed to improve building energy efficiency, airtightness and overall sustainability. Kingspan’s core offerings include insulated wall, roof and floor panels, rigid insulation boards, and advanced glazing systems, alongside integrated water and energy management technologies such as rainwater harvesting and solar thermal solutions.

Over the decades, Kingspan has expanded its expertise beyond insulation, adding innovative façade systems, structural framing, and daylighting solutions to its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.