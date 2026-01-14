Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,176 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $114,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.35 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.