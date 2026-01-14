Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $166,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $535.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.04. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $460.33 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.57.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

