Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.45 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 141819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.41.

SAFRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

