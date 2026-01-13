Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays now has a $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00. Snowflake traded as low as $207.50 and last traded at $209.1070. 8,020,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 4,616,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.28.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.65, for a total transaction of $11,610,459.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,171.40. This trade represents a 60.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 418,681 shares of company stock worth $96,073,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

