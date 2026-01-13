Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 1,450 shares.The stock last traded at $1.1850 and had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sharp to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Sharp had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

